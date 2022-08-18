Kuwait sets new regulations for food delivery drivers

KUWAIT: A meeting which included undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Assistant of Traffic and Operations Major General, Jamal Al-Sayegh and a number of officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Kuwait Municipality and the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition concluded with putting new regulations for food delivery companies.

These regulations include:

The driver must have a health certificate from the Ministry of Health. A sticker must be put representing the company on the delivery vehicle. The Iqama of the deliveryman must be on the same company he works for. A unified uniform must be assigned to all drivers.

The ministry insisted that all companies must follow all regulations, and legal procedures will be taken against those who violate those regulations starting from October 1.