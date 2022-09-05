Kuwait sets new rules for delivery companies

KUWAIT: The interior ministry announced new regulations for delivery drivers and companies after a meeting with the union of delivery companies. According to the new rules, every deliveryman should have a medical certificate from the nutrition authority; a sticker of the delivery company should be affixed on every delivery vehicle; the driver’s residency must be from the same company; and all drivers must wear a common uniform. The ministry warned legal measures including revocation of licenses will be taken against all violators.
