KUWAIT SHIMMERS IN COLORS

KUWAIT: Lighting up Kuwait’s night skyline with myriad colors, a spectacular light and drone show accompanied by dazzling fireworks over Kuwait Towers marked a fitting finale to a month-long celebration of the country’s national days on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of spectators flocked to Arabian Gulf Road to watch the breathtaking hourlong show.

Authorities had made elaborate arrangements for people to watch the show. Buses were allocated to transport people from designated parking lots to celebration sites near Kuwait Towers from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm. The Arabian Gulf Road was partially closed from the Second Ring Road intersection to the British Embassy intersection from 5.30 pm until the end of the display.