Kuwait shine at Arab Ice Hockey championship

KUWAIT: The Kuwait National Ice Hockey Team topped the first group for the first Arab men’s ice Hockey Cup Competitions after winning on Wednesday against their Algerian counterpart 6-2. This was their third consecutive victory in the championship. Kuwait players played a strong match at the end of the first round of the Championship, which is taking place at the Club’s Lounge in Bayan area. The victory enabled them to go top of the group with nine points, while Algeria remained fourth in the group.

The Bahrain national team qualified for the semi-finals for the same group after a well-deserved victory over their Tunisian counterpart (7-2), to occupy the second place – while the Tunisia national team dropped to the third place. The Lebanese team took the lead of the second group after a big victory over the Oman (15-4) to occupy the second place, while the Egypt recorded their first victory in the championship at the expense of its Saudi counterpart (7-0) to book the third place as Saudi Arabia remained fourth. With these results, the contract of the teams reaching the Golden Square of the championship was completed. Kuwait played with Oman as Lebanon faced off against Bahrain on Thursday evening. The winners will meet to battle for the title while the losers will fight for the third and fourth places next Saturday.