Kuwait slams Zionist occupation’s continued attacks on Palestinians

KUWAIT: Kuwait on Friday condemned and denounced the continued Zionist assaults on Palestinian people, according to a statement by the foreign ministry. The ministry added Kuwait also holds the Zionist entity fully responsibility for the current dangerous escalation in the region, which was started with the Zionist forces’ raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking and forcibly expelling Muslim worshippers. It reiterated Kuwait’s unequivocal rejection to the Zionist unabated offenses and systematic escalation, violations and serious crimes, which breach international humanitarian law and international conventions.

The ministry warned such acts risk provoking the anger of Muslims worldwide. It renewed the call for the international community to shoulder its responsibility and take swift action to stop Zionist violence and violations and provide full protection to Palestinian people, worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Muslim sanctities in the occupied territories. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem on Friday called for using all effective means to show solidarity with and support for the Palestinian people at both official and unofficial levels.

Ghanem said in a press statement that continued Zionist arrogance and violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque require an immediate Arab move to expose the practices of the occupation entity. He added that atrocious aggressions targeting Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Zionist military operations in Gaza and south Lebanon show once again that peace with this enemy is impossible.

The speaker also underlined that it is necessary to launch wide-scale political, financial, relief and media campaigns to promote the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and expose the practices of the occupation entity before the international community. On Wednesday, Zionist riot police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa Mosque in a predawn raid. A Qatari official said Doha was mediating between the Zionists and the Palestinians. Qatar — which has acted as a broker in previous understandings between the Zionist entity and Hamas — “is working to deescalate the situation on all sides,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. – KUNA