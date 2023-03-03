Kuwait slams Zionist official’s call to ‘wipe out’ Palestinian village 

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned in strong terms the Zionist entity’s far-right official’s racist call for “wiping out” Huwara village in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

“Such irresponsible and provocative remarks contravene all international laws and norms and constitute blatant breach of the international humanitarian law,” the Ministry said in a press release on Friday. The State of Kuwait reminds the international community of their responsibility for putting an end to the Zionist entity’s campaigns of incitement against the brotherly people of Palestine and providing full protection against the Zionist entity’s escalating malpractices.

The State of Kuwait supports all international efforts aiming to reach a fair, permanent and comprehensive solution based on the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab peace initiative and the two-state solution, the statement stressed. It reaffirmed Kuwait’s support to the Palestinian people until they attain their legitimate political rights, including the right to establish an independent state within the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.