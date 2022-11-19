Kuwait ‘spares no effort’ in supporting protection of civilians

GENEVA: Kuwait’s membership of a declaration to enhance the protection of civilians from the humanitarian consequences of explosives in populated areas is the latest addition to its efforts in support of global peace and security, a diplomat said on Friday. Kuwait’s permanent representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva Nasser Al-Hain made the remarks to KUNA upon his return from attending two-day discussions on the matter in the Irish capital of Dublin.

“Kuwait appreciates the efforts made by the friendly government of Ireland and its invitation to this important conference,” he said, mentioning that the event garnered the attention of Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He hoped the declaration would achieve its aspired goals, to enhance the protection of civilians and save the bloodshed of innocent people during armed conflicts.

The diplomat said the talks come at a time of “delicate circumstances” globally, namely through the increase of conflict and war, the high number of innocent civilian casualties and the targeting of populated areas without any deterrence. “This critical situation requires more efforts to enhance peace and security by the international community than ever before,” he said. This must be by full compliance with international humanitarian and human rights laws, suggested the diplomat, the full implementation of all international disarmament conventions and by prioritizing political dialogue with a sincere political will to bring peace.

“The continuation of tragedies in countries such as Syria, Yemen or Palestine is no longer acceptable and must be addressed,” he added. Kuwait, for its part, “spares no effort” in supporting these causes, he said, mentioning that the Gulf country has ratified some 29 international documents related to disarmament, and seeks more concerted and cooperative efforts to protect civilians. – KUNA