Kuwait sponsors over 1000 orphans in Iraq

IRBIL: Kuwait’s Consul to Irbil Dr Omar Al-Kandari on Wednesday announced sponsoring more than a thousand orphans in province of Kurdistan, Iraq, as part of “Kuwait by your side” campaign. Al-Kandari stated to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that they have distributed today the financial aid provided by donors via Kuwaiti charitable societies and organizations.

He further illustrated that the project is organized by local partners and non-government organizations in Kurdistan, indicating that it is part of a plan to ease suffering of those in need and displaced persons in the region, and affirming that Kuwait will continue to provide humanitarian aid with future projects in the works.

On his part, Chief of Hebaa charitable foundation, Mohammad Salim commented that the project sponsors 1,140 orphans, with shares distributed efficiently and accurately. He added that they aim to raise even more sponsorships, and garner more efforts as there is a great number of orphans, due to Iraq’s decades-long conflicts and catastrophes. Salim expressed gratitude and appreciation to Kuwait and its charitable societies for their continuous support to Iraq, adding that Kuwait sponsored 10,000 Iraqi orphans over the past few years. – KUNA