Kuwait Sports TV perseveres on developing work, expanding viewership

Kuwait: Director of the Sports Channel at Kuwait TV Hamad Al-Dehani affirmed the channel’s keenness on improving its work and acquiring rights to transmitting various global sporting events, as per the directive of information minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and in line with ministry’s strategy.

Al-Dehani told KUNA that this began with transmitting Argentinian championships exclusively in the Middle East, and added that last July the channel transmitted the International Champions Cup for football, which was watched by many as it included the world’s largest clubs of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester and so on.

The Sports Channel, explained Al-Dehani, is not solely concerned with football events, but covers all sorts of sporting events, pointing out that it had covered that hand ball tournament that took place in Germany and Greece last August.

On the channel’s preparations for this current local season, Al-Dehani commented that they have upgraded the analysis studio, and will continue to implement further developments.

Al-Dehani thanked the ministry’s officials and employees for all their efforts that translated into tangible improvements.