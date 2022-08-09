Kuwait stresses nuclear weapons-free Middle East achieves peace, stability

NEW YORK: Kuwait reiterated on Tuesday that the goal of freeing the Middle East region of nuclear weapons and putting all nuclear facilities and program under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is to achieve security, safety and stability in the region. This came in a speech delivered by Second Secretary of Kuwait’s Diplomatic Mission at the UN Ibrahim Al-Dai during the second committee of the tenth conference of reviewing the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Dai affirmed abidance by the outcomes of the conferences of 1995, 2000 and 2010 mainly those related to the free Middle East of nuclear weapons. Abidance of the countries not having nuclear weapons by their responsibilities for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons indicates that those countries are aware of the risk of these weapons, he said. He stressed the importance for all countries of joining to the treaty as soon as possible. He said that Kuwait contributed to efforts made by the Arab countries to implementing the resolution issued in 1995 and establishing a zone free of the nuclear weapons and other destructive ones in the Middle East.

Dai underscored the significance for Israel of joining the treaty since it is the only party that did not join to it in the region. This prevents establishing a free zone of nuclear weapons in the region, he said, stressing that stability and security can’t be achieved by having nuclear weapons or any other destructive weapons. He said that the resolution 1995 on the Middle East remains effective until its goals are achieved.

He lauded the success of the first and second sessions of the conference pertaining to establishing a nuclear weapons-free Middle East. The final reports of the two sessions were sent to the head of the conference in a hope that they would contribute to implementing the resolutions issued by the previous conferences, he elaborated.