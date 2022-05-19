Kuwait takes part in Arab Civil Aviation Organization meeting

RABAT: Kuwait is taking part in the 27th meeting of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization’s (ACAO) Executive Council, held in Rabat, Morocco. Deputy Director-General for Aviation Safety, Air-Transport and Aviation Security Duaij Al-Otaibi said in a statement that this participation comes from our keenness on contributing to Arab joint mechanism, especially in the civil aviation sector.

“Kuwait’s participation in the event is part of its executive membership in ACAO, to help contribute to promoting the civil aviation sector in Arab countries,” he said. “This meeting in particular will discuss several topics concerning civil aviation industries and the repercussions of COVID-19 on aerial transportation and its effects on the Arab region,” he added. Kuwait participates in this meeting with an official delegation headed by the President of Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. – KUNA