Kuwait tasks EPA with completing measures to cut carbon emissions

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti government on Monday reviewed recommendations to help cut carbon emissions in the country, and endorsed a number of bills on the Capital Markets Authority’s budget, establishing the national center for cyber security, amending the law regarding the Kuwait diplomatic institute and others. This came during the Cabinet meeting led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Saif Palace

The Cabinet reviewed the public services committee’s recommendations on the two monthly reports submitted by the Environment Public Authority (EPA) on the latest developments and measures taken by government agencies to implement Kuwait’s commitment towards the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, especially those related to reducing carbon emissions. The Cabinet extolled the efforts of government agencies to implement the projects in accordance with the highest environmental standards that are compatible with the vision of the State of Kuwait and its international commitments. The Cabinet asked the EPA to complete measures regarding reducing carbon emissions. The Cabinet also decided to ask the Ministry of Public Works to find urgent and permanent solutions to avoid damage and accidents caused by heavy rains and floods

During the meeting, the Cabinet discussed the Economic Affairs Committee’s recommendation on a draft law on the Capital Markets Authority’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 and approved the bill, and submitted it to His Highness the Amir, in preparation to refer it to the National Assembly, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said after the meeting.

Furthermore, the Cabinet discussed the recommendations of the Legal Affairs Committee on draft decrees establishing the national center for cyber security, and amending some provisions of the Decree No. 390 of 2004 on Box Hill College Kuwait for Girls, amending some provisions of Decree No. 156 of 2002 on Gulf University for Science and Technology. The Cabinet decided to endorse all the draft decrees and referred them to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, added.

Sports strategy

The Cabinet was briefed on the recommendation regarding the strategy of the Public Authority for Sports for 2022-2028, which aims to improve and develop sports, and overcome all obstacles facing the future of sports and athletes in Kuwait. In addition, marking the 31st anniversary of the Operation Desert Storm to liberate the State of Kuwait from the brutal Iraqi Invasion, the Cabinet expressed its appreciation and gratitude for the efforts made by Saudi Arabia and the United States as well as the countries of the international coalition to liberate the State of Kuwait after the issuance of the relevant UN resolutions. It further recalled the prominent role of the Kuwaiti Air Force in the war of liberating Kuwait, the steadfastness of Kuwaitis and their great sacrifices to defeat the brutal aggression and restore national legitimacy.

Moreover, the Cabinet was briefed by Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on the results of his official visit to the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, last week, and the outcome of his meeting with Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades. He pointed out that he had discussed with President Anastasiades bilateral relations and ways of developing them in various fields and at all levels for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples. The ministers also were informed about the gist of the talks Sheikh Ahmad Nasser held with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides that culminated in signing a memorandum of understanding on preventing theft, secret excavation, illegal importation and transferring ownership of cultural property.

In addition, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser apprised the Cabinet of the results of his recent official visit to Wuxi City, China, and his talks with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and senior Chinese officials. The talk reviewed the close historical relations between the two friendly countries and means of opening new horizons and boosting joint cooperation in various sectors to back the common interests of the two sides, especially those related to the Belt and Road Initiative launched by China in 2013.In addition, they discussed several areas of cooperation within the framework of facing the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, and the latest developments on the regional and international arenas as well as other issues of common interest.

Energy production

Afterwards, the Cabinet was informed about the public service committee’s recommendations to brief the Minister of Electricity and Water on the state needs and production of electricity and plans to execute relevant projects, in collaboration with the government bodies. The Cabinet decided to task the Ministry of Electricity and Water, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, the Central Agency for Public Tenders, Kuwait Investment Authority, the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects and others, with taking required measures to secure the country’s current and future needs of electricity.

The ministers discussed the committee’s recommendations on the report regarding measures taken by the EPA to resolve the accumulated waters in Sabah Al-Ahmad residential city, and assigned the authority in cooperation with some concerned bodies to complete the executive measures made by the concerned bodies to address the current situation and ending the problem of water in the city as soon as possible. — KUNA