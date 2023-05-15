Kuwait Tennis Federation concludes sports season

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Tennis Federation concluded its 2022-2023 sports season at Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex in the presence of sports personalities and representatives of sports club along with a large number of fans. Activities began with the final match as Bader Antar won the singles title – defeating Essa Qabazard 6-4/7-5. Yarmouk Sports Club won the Overall Excellence Cup with 31 points, followed by Khaitan Club with 29 points while third place went to Kuwait Club (with 18 points).

Deputy Director General of Public Authority for Sport for Competitive Sport Bashar Abdullah was pleased to be in attendance. Bashar Abdullah said the authority will continue supporting all national teams and talented Kuwaitis. “It is our duty to serve the athletes and present them with all types of support,” he added.

Chairman of the Board of the Kuwait Tennis Federation Ali Hayat said the board of directors prepared an integrated plan to bring back the game to the right path and develop the national teams through participation in foreign championships. Treasurer of KTF Fouad Al-Mishari said there will be two international championships in Kuwait in addition to participating in foreign championships to give players more experience.