Kuwait Times and Kuwait News host ‘Fursan Al-Sena’a Program’ students

By Ghadeer Ghloum

KUWAIT: In collaboration with LOYAC, group of students from the ‘Fursan Al-Sena’a Program’ visited Kuwait Times and Kuwait News on Tuesday. Kuwait Times Deputy Editor-in-Chief Abdullah Boftain, who is also partner and manager of Kuwait News, took the students to print house, which is a hub of creativity, ideas and innovation.

Boftain also introduced the students to ‘Fedha’, the first presenter in Kuwait that works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. Boftain spoke about the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on the job market and the future of journalism. The students were then taken to the studio and newsroom, where they learned about the nature of digital and print journalism.

Kuwait Times’ reporters highlighted the importance of journalism, explaining the role of journalists in society and emphasizing the power of journalism to inform, educate and give a voice to people. The students also visited the archives of the paper, where they had the opportunity to take a look at different versions of Kuwait Times from the past and the evolution and modifications the newspaper has undergone through the years, which resulted in its latest modern look.

Finally, the students were taken to the press to take a look at the printing machines. Through this journey, Kuwait Times and Kuwait News provided students with exposure and guidance to discover their passion for journalism, to pave the way for a new generation of passionate and dedicated journalists.