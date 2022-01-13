Kuwait Times, Kuwait News’ Yasser Al-Zayyat’s photo among ‘world best’

KUWAIT: Several world news agencies selected a picture by Kuwait Times and Kuwait News photographer Yasser Al-Zayyat among the best photos of the week in yet another achievement in the organization’s continued endeavor to reaching excellence in local, regional and international arenas. AFP, The Guardian, ABC News, Gulf News among others as well as Kuwaiti dailies Al-Qabas and Al-Rai posted Al-Zayyat’s picture – showing Kuwait City under heavy fog, highlighting it among the best pictures taken from around the world this past week. Kuwait TV also featured the photo during its daily broadcast yesterday.