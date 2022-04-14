Kuwait Times Ramadan Quiz winners receive their prizes

KUWAIT: Winners of questions number 5, 6 and 7 of the Kuwait Times Ramadan Quiz – Zaineb Mustansir, Komal Muhammad Abbas, and Farida Fakhrudin Patharwala respectively – received their awards at Kuwait Times head office this week. The winners received KD 50 in cash each and a one-year newspaper subscription. Participation in the Kuwait Times Ramadan Quiz is open for everyone living in Kuwait until the end of the holy month.

To participate, follow Kuwait Times on Instagram (@kuwaittimes), answer the daily question posted on the account and mention three people. The winner is announced the following day in the stories on Kuwait Times’ Instagram account, with the winner’s name tagged. The winner will be contacted via direct message and can collect the prize at Kuwait Times head office.