Kuwait Times sponsors ‘Planet to Plate’ event

KUWAIT: Kuwait Times, the first English daily in the Arabian Gulf, is sponsoring ‘Planet to Plate’, a planet-friendly event where chefs will prepare dishes with locally sourced organic ingredients and indulge in a guilt-free experience. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at ARGAN Bedaya in Sabah Al-Salem. Join us for a culinary journey into the world of sustainability. Star chefs Aziz Dashti, Adla Al-Sharhan, Heba Al-Enizi and chef Kunal Bapna from Asha’s and Mohammed Hendawi from AmitiNoura will be working their magic to make your kitchen more sustainable.

Listen to Eng Sharifa Al-Jaber, Wadha Al-Nahum and Ali Al-Amir on how their initiatives are tackling food waste, while technology pioneers Dr Dalal Al-Gnaws, Eng Waleed Roy and Eng Hamad Al-Kulaib discuss the future of food. Do you want your shopping to be sustainable? Then support our many vendors who have dedicated their businesses to promoting environmentally friendly, sustainable and ethical products. Performances will be held by schools that focus on saving our planet. The event is organized by Sustainable Living.