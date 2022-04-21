Kuwait to boost cooperation with ILO: Ghunaim

GENEVA: Kuwait is keen on bolstering cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO), said a top Kuwaiti diplomat Thursday. Kuwait Permanent Representative at the UN and international organizations’ headquarters in Geneva Ambassador Jamal Al-Ghunaim told KUNA that his meeting with ILO Director General Guy Ryder in Geneva had focused on a number of issues including expanding cooperation between the two sides.

Kuwait and ILO are keen on boosting cooperation within the labor sector to meet the rights of both employers and employees, he affirmed, adding that the two sides had been cooperating closely through the ILO’s regional bureau in Beirut, Lebanon. He indicated that his meeting with Ryder had touched on the agenda of the annual meeting of the ILO, which Kuwait would partake with official delegations from the government, the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and labor force. Ambassador Al-Ghunaim commended the ILO for including the Palestinian laborers’ crisis in its annual report, which would be featured in the upcoming meeting. – KUNA