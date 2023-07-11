Kuwait to distribute 100,000 copies of Quran in Sweden

KUWAIT: The General Authority for the Care of Printing and Publishing the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) and their Sciences announced the printing of 100,000 copies of the Holy Quran translated into Swedish based on the directives of HH prime minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Chairman of the Authority, Dr Fahad Al-Daihani, said: “The Authority received the mandate to follow up the Minister of Information and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to implement the directives and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in preparation for their distribution in the Kingdom of Sweden.”

He stated that this initiative, which was preferred by HH the Prime Minister, aims to emphasize the tolerance of the Islamic religion, spread Islamic principles and values, and positive coexistence among all human beings in an atmosphere of love, tolerance and peace. The Cabinet decided during its weekly meeting earlier in the day to print 100,000 copies of the Holy Quran in Swedish and distribute them in the Kingdom of Sweden in order to emphasize the tolerance of the true Islamic religion.

