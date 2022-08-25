Kuwait depends on competent youth to advance development: PM

Kuwait: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah welcomed at Seif Palace on Thursday Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid, Director-General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of Central Bank of Kuwait Basel Al-Haroon, Managing Director of Kuwait Investment Authority Ghanim Al-Ghenaiman and Deputy Director-General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Emad Al-Naqib.

During the meeting, they addressed a host of economic issues aiming at achieving the state’s sustainable development and ambitious vision.

His Highness the Prime Minister underlined that in the coming stage, it is essential to count on and empower competent Kuwaiti young men and women in order to advance development, reflecting the country’s development vision and investing their energies to create a better future.

His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Chief Abdulaziz Al-Dhakeel was present at the meeting.