Kuwait to host 6 International tournaments

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Six International Tennis Tournaments will be held at Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex for juniors and men. The tournaments will start on September 19th until November 6th. Top-ranked world tennis players will compete for points. Secretary General of Kuwait Tennis Federation (KTF) Faleh Al-Otaibi said the Federation is ready for the organization of the tournaments under the supervision of the International Tennis Federation, adding that there will be four international juniors tournaments for four weeks, followed by two international tournaments for men for two weeks.

“We received requests from 70 players of both genders representing 28 countries. KTF selected the best 8 players from Kuwait to participate in the championships. The main goal behind organizing these international tournaments is to give Kuwait players the opportunity to gain the maximum possible benefit – being in touch with international players and to gain international ranking points,” Al-Otaibi said, adding that it is an opportunity for fans to be at the matches in support of Kuwait players. KTF Secretary General thanked the Public Authority for Sport for its continued support.