Kuwait to host Arab information ministers’ meeting

KUWAIT: Kuwait will host the 16th regular session of the Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council on March 12-16. Nawar Murad, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Information, said in a statement on Saturday that the session of the Iraq-chaired bureau, would be attended by representatives of organizations and federations, involved in the media, under the umbrella of the Arab League.

Murad indicated that the conferees would follow up on implementation of resolutions issued by the Arab Information Council during the 52nd session, held in Cairo in September 2022. They will address a host of issues namely, “challenges caused by the social media.” She added that the Permanent Arab Information Committee would simultaneously hold the 98th session, along with the 24th meeting of the permanent experts tasked with following up on the media role in confronting terrorism.

The permanent committee and the executive bureau will discuss the 2023 media distinctiveness award on the environmental media under the title, “climatic change and the future,” under the State of Kuwait aegis. At the end of the executive office meetings that will coincide with the 28th session of Kuwait’s Al-Qurain Cultural Event, a grand theatrical show will be presented, chronicling major historic events in Kuwait. —KUNA