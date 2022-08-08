Kuwait to recruit doctors and nurses from Turkey

KUWAIT: Procedures are currently underway to hire Turkish doctors and nurses by next year, sources revealed to Kuwait Times, following Minister of Health Khaled Al-Saeed’s visit to Turkey. The medical staff will be occupying positions in the new hospitals. “Kuwait Ministry of Health is keen on hiring staff from different nationalities as long as they qualify for the positions. Turkey’s level in the medical sector is well established and is noted for its high medical quality,” sources said. The agreement also includes sending some Kuwaiti patients to be treated in Turkish hospitals and establishing offices in Turkish cities to cater the needs of the Kuwaiti patients.

In another development, 650 Bangladeshi nurses will be arriving in Kuwait in the coming weeks. The first batch of 50 nurses from Bangladesh arrived in Kuwait in June. Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait, Major General Md Ashikuzzaman along with officers of the Embassy and officers from the respective companies welcomed the nurses at Kuwait International Airport and congratulated them for being selected as the first batch to serve in Kuwait.

The Ambassador thanked the relevant Ministries of Kuwait and the Embassy of Kuwait in Bangladesh and related companies for recruiting Bangladeshi skilled manpower to Kuwait. He also thanked the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh, Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) for their assistance in expediting the recruitment process of nurses in Kuwait. Also, some Indian nurses are expected to arrive in Kuwait very soon. These nurses will work in public and private hospitals.