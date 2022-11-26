Kuwait top investor in Jordan with $18bn

AMMAN: Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al-Daihani said on Saturday Kuwait is the top investor in Jordan with an amount of KD 5.5 billion ($18 billion). During a meeting organized by the Jordanian Businessmen Association under the title ‘Development of Jordanian-Kuwaiti economic relations’, he hoped that economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries would expand to reach a political cooperation level.

He pointed out that Jordan and Kuwait have signed around 73 joint agreements, most of which are economic, and they are arranging meetings of the joint committee and the technical committee between Jordan and Kuwait. He praised the investment climate in Jordan and the interest of the political leadership in supporting investors looking for an encouraging climate and a stable investment environment, calling on Jordanian businessmen to take advantage of investment opportunities in Kuwait.

Daihani reviewed the Kuwaiti humanitarian role in supporting Jordanian efforts to absorb the repercussions of the refugee crises in the region, appreciating the role of the Jordanian Businessmen Association in strengthening economic cooperation relations between the two countries and discussing issues of concern to the Kuwaiti and Jordanian private sectors.

Head of the Jordanian Businessmen Association Hamdi Al-Tabbaa said during the meeting that Kuwait is one of the most prominent countries investing in Jordan, in addition to being one of the most important trade partners, which amounted to nearly $18 billion. He described the Jordanian-Kuwaiti economic relations as deep and rooted in the agreements of trade and investment, preventing double taxation and protecting mutual investments, which have brought the two countries together since 2001. – KUNA