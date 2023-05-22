Kuwait Triathlon Club players grab seven gold medals

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Triathlon Club and Federation players collected seven gold and two silver medals during their participation in Sharm El-Shaikh Championship (Africa Cup) and the Arab Championship that was recently concluded in Egypt. In the Arab age groups Triathlon championship, the gold medal was won by Noura Al-Barrak, Fai Al-Mulla, Loulua Al-Refaei, Huda Al-Saleh and Jassim Al-Rujaib. Rujaib grabbed gold medal in the duathlon.

The silver medal of the age groups of the Arab championship was won by Saleh Al-Ruzaihan and Jassim Al-Rujaib. Huda Al-Saleh won the gold medal of the age groups of the Africa Cup championship. Head of the delegation to the championships Sufyan Al-Khalil lauded the achievement of Kuwait’s athletes in both the Arab and African events, adding that the achievement was due to hard work by the players and support of the triathlon federation. Al-Khalil thanked the club, federation, Public Authority for Sport and Kuwait Olympic Committee for supporting the national team.