Kuwait, UAE open direct maritime trade route

KUWAIT: Docking of the container freight ship of Abu Dhabi Ports Group at Al-Shuwaikh Port set the stage for boosting Kuwaiti-UAE commercial exchanges, said the Acting Director General of Kuwait Ports Authority, Issa Al-Mulla, on Monday. Speaking to KUNA on the occasion of the ship (Barayed) docking at the port, Al-Mulla said the event constituted the inauguration of a direct maritime navigational route between Khalifa Port and Al-Shuwaikh Port.

Al-Mulla confirmed that the docking of the first container ship belonging to Abu Dhabi Ports Group at Shuwaikh Port is among the steps that strengthen Kuwaiti trade relations. Al-Mulla told KUNA on the sidelines of the ship’s arrival that this also marks the inauguration of the first direct shipping line for containers from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi to Shuwaikh Port.

He stressed the keenness to strengthen Kuwaiti trade relations, pointing to the remarkable growth that these trade relations have witnessed in the past few years. He explained that this growth reflects the tireless efforts of the wise leadership in both brotherly countries to expand the horizons of cooperation and enhance the volume of non-oil trade exchange.

The acting CEO of the maritime sector at the Abu Dhabi Group, Ammar Al-Shaiba, told KUNA that the inauguration of the route with Al-Shuwaikh Port and Al-Suaiba Harbor would contribute to increasing the trade exchanges, logistical operations, and maritime shipping between the UAE and Kuwait. Al-Shaiba expressed his happiness with the arrival of “the first container ship to Shuwaikh Port based on the vision of the wise leadership of UAE and Kuwait.”

He explained that the Abu Dhabi Ports Group also announced the start of a direct line to transport (rolled goods) for cars, trucks, and others from Khalifa Port to Shuwaikh and Shuaiba ports with weekly flights – in addition to transporting refrigerated containers. The Emirati ambassador to Kuwait, Dr Matar Al-Neyadi, said in a press statement that the launch of this new shipping service would contribute more to enhancing trade exchange and expanding economic cooperation.

Al-Neyadi pointed out that the launch of this new navigation service will provide the private sector with more options for transporting goods and commodities, reflecting the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership in both brotherly countries.

The Abu Dhabi Ports Group was established in 2006 and specializes in the management and operation of local ports and a number of international ports. It also has a maritime sector specialized in shipping and the management and operation of waterways in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the management of warehouses and industrial cities. – KUNA