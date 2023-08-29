KUWAIT-UK TIES HAILED

LONDON: HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid a visit on Tuesday to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Prime Minister’s Office in London. HH the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sunak expressed his happiness with this visit, stressing the strength of the historical relations that extend for more than 100 years between the two friendly countries, and expressed his aspiration for more joint cooperation between Kuwait and the United Kingdom. During the meeting, HH Sheikh Mishal and Sunak discussed the distinguished relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom in all fields, reflecting the depth of the strong historical relations between the two peoples and the two friendly countries, as well as a number of issues of common interest and the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

The meeting was dominated by a friendly atmosphere that reflected the spirit of understanding and friendship in a scene that embodied the aspiration of the two sides for more cooperation and coordination at various levels, which contributes to strengthening the march of bilateral relations and opening wider horizons for cooperation between Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

Later, in the presence of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal and Sunak, a memorandum of understanding for investment partnership between Kuwait and the United Kingdom was signed at the Prime Minister’s Office. The agreement was signed on behalf of the government of Kuwait by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and Acting Minister of Finance Dr Saad Al-Barrak, and on behalf of the government of the United Kingdom by Minister of Investment Lord Dominic Johnson.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammed Abdullah Abu Al-Hassan, Director of the Office of HH the Crown Prince Lt Gen Jamal Mohammed Diab, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Ambassador of Kuwait to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Bader Mohammed Al-Awadhi and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Sadiq Mohammed Marafie.

Later, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal attended an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Kuwait Investment Office in London at Lancaster House. – KUNA