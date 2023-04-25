Kuwait: UN charter crucial to defend smaller countries

NEW YORK: Kuwait has affirmed the UN charter constitutes the frontline for small countries, citing the reference in 1991 to UN rules for liberating Kuwait under the auspices of the international organization. The reference to UN conventions at the time revealed significance of states’ coordinated efforts under the UN umbrella through resolutions of the UN Security Council in support of law and justice, First Secretary at Kuwait’s Permanent Delegation to the UN Fahad Hajji said.

Hajji was addressing a UN Security Council session for open discussion on international peace and security by defending UN principles. “The liberation of the state of Kuwait constituted a successful historic example regarding potentials of the Security Council,” Hajji said, alluding to the flagrant violation of the UN charter by invading Kuwait in August 1990.

This session is held at a very critical time where the world is witnessing unprecedented, intertwined and complex political, security, economic, humanitarian and environmental challenges, he said. These challenges have put the multiparty international order under a real test that may be the hardest and most urgent since the establishment of the UN in 1945, the Kuwaiti diplomat elaborated. Facing this historic test warrants unified and collective action among the UN member states and shunning deep divisions, he continued.

“We must act collectively to check violence and aggression and act to build cordial relations among states…and encourage respect for human rights,” he said. Citing principles for states’ relations, he noted countries’ sovereignty, independence, territorial sanctity, nonintervention in each other’s domestic affairs, settling conflicts peacefully and abstention from threats and using force by a state against another. — KUNA