Kuwait, UN sign agreement to boost cooperation on combating terrorism

NEW YORK: Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Office to combat terrorism signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday aimed at enhancing cooperation in countering terrorism and exchanging experiences. “The memorandum will enhance cooperation, exchange of experiences, training of youth and those concerned with the country in combating terrorism and increase cooperation with the United Nations office to support international efforts in the field of combating terrorism,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Assistant for Development and International Cooperation Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan said in a statement to KUNA.

Mashaan noted that the UN Undersecretary-General for Counterterrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, praised Kuwait’s role in the fight against terrorism, and that today’s MoU was one of the most important memorandums of understanding signed in this regard. Mashaan added that a training program for Kuwaitis and the establishment of special workshops in the field of combating terrorism are included in the MoU.

An invitation was extended to Voronkov to visit Kuwait. Mashaan reaffirmed Kuwait’s constant endeavor to strengthen international partnerships in the field of combating terrorism and that it has become a close partner of the international community, which clearly reflected its active role in regional and international arenas. – KUNA