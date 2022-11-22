Kuwait underscores cooperation between UN, regional bodies

NEW YORK: Kuwait underscored Tuesday the necessity of deepening cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations to ensure promotion of international peace and security. Counselor at Kuwait’s permanent UN mission Abdulaziz Al-Ajmi highlighted in his speech before the UN General Assembly the importance of joint commitment to human rights achieving vows of 2030 sustainable development plan and accomplishing UN charter goals.

Ajmi spoke of the inevitability of such cooperation, stating the role of such organizations is expanding as the world is taken by a whirlwind of incidents and challenges, especially considering the accelerated pace of local and regional conflicts. Kuwait, Ajmi explained, belongs to two well-established regional organizations: League of Arab States (LAS) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), both with deep-rooted relations with the UN, extending for more than three decades.

Cooperation between UN, LAS and OIC underwent growth and development within the past few years, Ajmi noted, speaking of a presidential statement issued by the Security Council, lauding efforts of LAS in peaceful conflict settlement. Ajmi also dubbed the reopening of UN’s communication office at LAS a tangible reflection of the desired cooperation.

The UN General Assembly’s decision of designating March 15 a day to counter Islamophobia, added Ajmi, asserts the joint goals of OIC and UN bodies. Furthering such cooperation between UN and regional organizations activates mechanisms of prompt warning, preventive diplomacy and quick and suitable response, enabling a multilateral system to counter looming conflicts, Ajmi clarified. – KUNA