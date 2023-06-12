Kuwait-UNHCR alliance key to alleviate refugee crisis: Commerce chamber

KUWAIT: The refugee tragedy will find a fair solution only if the international community cooperates and shares responsibility so that generations are not lost to the crisis, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Monday. Chamber President Mohammad Al-Saqer said partnership between the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and Kuwait private sector is strategic to alleviate the suffering of the displaced through providing job opportunities, education, health care and freedom of movement.

The remarks came during a discussion panel hosted by the Chamber in cooperation with commission under the theme (so a generation is not lost). Saqer said he considered the commission’s choice of the Chamber of Commerce to host the discussion panel a reflection of its appreciation of Kuwait’s distinguished role, be it government or people, in organizing conferences and international humanitarian campaigns to contribute to financing the commission’s activities at the international level in addition to the Arab and regional ones.

Saqer spoke about the difference between the refugee and the displaced, as he considered all those who were forced to be outside their country due to justified fear for their lives or oppression due to creed or religion, social affiliation or political stand is a refugee. He said the term “displaced” is used to refer to those whose fear of natural catastrophes forces them to leave their area of residence to another inside his country. As the world marks “World Refugees Day” on June 20, Saqer pointed out there are 90 million refugees and displaced people by as of the end of 2021.

More than half, 54 million, are displaced and more than 32 million are refugees, of which six million are Palestinian. He said half of the refugees are aged below 18 years old and more than 75 percent live in countries neighboring to their country of origin. Three-quarters of refugees, he said, come from six countries only. Between the end of 2021 and the start of this year, the number of refugees and displaced people has jumped by 14 million, raising the total number to 104 million. The increase is the largest annual increase in recorded history.

Worldwide developments indicate the number will be on the rise for many years to come, with Arabs making up a large portion. He attributed the large number of Arab refugees to several factors, including “oppression” and what the Palestinian people are exposed to in the form of harsh treatment and violence, which put the Middle East region “on top of volcano craters” for the past 75 years, he said.

Meanwhile the regional official for private sector contributions to the commission Nader Al-Naqeeb said there are 182 million refugees and displaced people around the world who are registered with the commission. He expressed sorrow that there are generations who are born into this world and leave it as refugees. He said Kuwait contributed through the private sector in rescuing 500 thousand, out of one million, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. — KUNA