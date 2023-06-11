Kuwait university announces application dates for coming year

KUWAIT: Kuwait University announced Sunday that applications for the 2023-2024 academic year will be open from July 15-26. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the university to publicize the university’s summer term plan in addition to the ‘Future Makers’ forum, held starting Tuesday for three day, to review the educational system outcomes in Kuwait. Acting Admissions Registration Dean Dr Rawaa Al-Jarallah said an unprecedented achievement was made by Kuwait University for the current summer term by providing 180,000 seats for students, constituting a 20 percent increase compared to last year.

Registrations have also jumped by 24 percent compared to last year, with 26,000 students having registered so far. Jarallah said no additional costs were incurred as a result of the increase. Acting Assistant Dean of Admissions, Registration and Graduates Affairs Dr Mohammad Al-Failakawi said applications for Kuwait University will be online, meaning there will be no need to visit the admissions and registration hall to complete the process.

Failakawi said applications by Kuwaiti, children of Kuwaiti women, GCC nationals and bedoon students will be accepted from July 15-26, provided these students have graduated from unified system schools, religious institutions, American high schools and English secondary schools in Kuwait. Transfer students coming from other universities, the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, Saad Al-Abdallah Academy or the Army and National Guard can submit their applications from July 16 until September 7.

Prospective students who completed their high school education outside Kuwait can apply for admission at the admissions and registration hall at Sabah Al-Salem University City in Shadadiya starting from July 18 until July 26. This is under the condition that these students are one of the following: Kuwaiti, children of Kuwaiti women, non-Kuwaiti children of Martyrs, children and spouses of diplomats, children of teaching faculty and allied academic staff, languages teachers and workers at the university.

Member of the Higher Committee for (Future Makers) Forum Dr Reem Al-Baghly said the forum which will start Tuesday with participation from various academic entities in the university is the first of its kind in the country and aims at achieving Kuwait 2035 vision and university strategy. She said the forum encourages competition among students and increase production competency to achieve economic prosperity for the country. Faculty members and experts in different literary and scientific fields have been chosen to give workshops at the forum. The forum will also include a job fair promoting employment opportunities for students in more than 30 entities in the public and private sectors. – KUNA