Kuwait University begins accepting online applications

KUWAIT: Acting Dean of Admissions and Registration at Kuwait University Dr Mishal Al-Gharabally announced that the university began accepting online applications Sunday to join the first semester for the year (2022 – 2023) and until July 27. Dr Gharabally added in press statement, that those qualified to apply online are Kuwaiti students, children of Kuwaiti women, citizens of gulf countries and stateless residents born to non-Kuwaiti mothers who meet the acceptance conditions.

Dr Gharabally noted that this applies to graduates from singular system schools and religious academies as well American and English schools’ graduates and eligible expected graduates. He further clarified that some are able to apply in the Admission and Registration hall located in Shuwaikh July 19-27, including Kuwaiti students and children born to Kuwaiti mothers with high school degrees from abroad.

This also includes non-Kuwaiti students, children of martyrs, children and spouses of diplomats, outstanding students’ scholarships, in addition to children and spouses of faculty members. He added that applications will be sorted following the application deadline and results will be made available on the university’s social media accounts, its website or via text messages sent to the provided phone number. – KUNA