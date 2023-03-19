Kuwait University celebrates cultures

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Kuwait University (KU) held an exhibition on Sunday where students celebrated Middle Eastern and Western cultures through booths showcasing the history of Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sri Lanka and Eritrea. The Society of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University organized the global exhibition, where students from all over the world come together to celebrate their cultures. The exhibition is filled with cultural diversity and showcases music, food and history prepared by students from various national and cultural societies.

The exhibition was organized with the participation of 11 countries from around the world to display their civilizations, heritage and tourism under the slogan “International Airport 3.0” to introduce locals to their customs, traditions and cultures and bring people closer, regardless of ethnic or societal differences. The three-day international cultural exhibition is being held at the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Crystal Hall in the north building from March 19 to 21 from 9 am to 2 pm.