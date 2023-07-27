Kuwait University Council approves IELTS equivalence

KUWAIT: The Council of Kuwait University approved at its meeting on Thursday the proposal of the assistant Vice-Rector for Scientific Affairs for evaluation and measurement on the equivalence of IELTS with academic aptitude test scores in English. The acting director of Kuwait University, Dr Fayez Al-Dhafiri, said in a press release that the board discussed a number of items on the agenda at the meeting.

Al-Dhafiri, who chaired the meeting, stressed the need to adhere to university systems and regulations that would ensure the safety of the educational process and achieve the desired goals, the results of which were to achieve progress in the QS rankings and Times Higher Education (THE) classifications. He congratulated the university family on the progress achieved. The university is ranked by the QS ranking as 851–900 out of a total of 2963 international universities, which reflects its commitment to achieving its vision and strategy in enhancing quality, innovation, sustainability, and distinguished presence.

He noted its progress in the Times Higher Education ranking and its entry into the top 201-250 universities in Asia after being in the top 250–300. He explained that this progress came as a result of the concerted efforts of the university family over the years and their keenness to develop a good educational system. He stated that during the meeting, the security and safety regulation was represented after receiving the comments of some deans of colleges and deaneries, indicating that the council also approved the renewal of the assignment of Dr Yacoub Al-Shammari, assistant professor at the Department of French language and culture at the Faculty of Arts, to work as the head of the Cultural Office at the embassy of Kuwait in Paris for a year from the first of August next year.

He reported that the Council also approved the proposal of the Faculty of Medicine on the transfer rule for Kuwait University students registered at the Medical Sciences Center in college (Dentistry and Pharmacy) for the academic year 2024-2023 and the opinion of the Scientific Affairs Committee on this matter. The Council also approved the report submitted by the Coordinating Committee to consider the proposal of the Faculty of Life Sciences to change the name of the Department of Environmental Technology Management to become the Department of Environmental Sciences. He added that the council approved the appointment of academic staff members, as it was approved to promote 21 academic staff members to the degree of Professor and associate professor from various colleges. – KUNA