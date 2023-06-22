Kuwait University launches new language classes

KUWAIT: The language center and the faculty of arts at Kuwait University are developing an Arabic-as-a-second-language program for diplomats to be taught free of charge, said a university official Thursday. The initiative is considered the first of its kind, Director of the language center at Kuwait University Dr Khalid Al-Fadhli said following an orientation meeting for ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, cultural annexes and charitable organizations from across the world.

The center is also adding Korean and Chinese language classes to its lineup as of the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year, said Fadhli. He added that preparations are underway for including Turkish and Indian language courses. The goal, Fadhli said, is for all language courses to be offered as electives for all university students. “Kuwait University is home to students from more than 85 countries around the world,” said Dr Dari Al-Huwail, Acting Dean of Student Affairs.

“This indicates the university’s leading role in attracting students and helping them interact with Kuwaiti culture.” The meeting held Thursday, Acting Dean of Admission and Registration Dr Rawa al-Jarallah said, is an opportunity to enrich the educational experience at Kuwait University. “Kuwait University has cultural and academic relations with various countries of the Arab and Western world, which helps Kuwait University students develop their skills and introduces them to new cultures,” she said.

Fadhli said that the Arabic language program for non-native speakers is one of the main pillars of Kuwait University’s efforts to open up to other cultures from various countries around the world. The three-semester program, he said, enrolls a large group of students and allows them to attend classes through a flexible timetable.