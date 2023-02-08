Kuwait University, National Guard ink cooperation deal

KUWAIT: Kuwait University and the National Guard have signed the activation of a timeline for a joint cooperation protocol between them in the presence of acting university director Dr Fahad Al-Shammeri and Colonel Omar Eisa from the National Guard. Shammeri welcomed the cooperation with National Guard.

“This cooperation will strengthen the ties of bilateral cooperation between the two sides and consolidate the interdependence between them in order to ensure the advancement and development of scientific, cultural and technical knowledge to reach the desired goals, as we are keen to enhance cooperation between the university and all of Kuwait’s institutions,” he said.

Deputy director for academic development affairs Dr Fahad Al-Fadhli expressed his thanks to the National Guard for being keen on renewing the cooperation on a yearly basis, as the university is ready to provide all facilities and needs to develop and strengthen cooperation to advance scientific, cultural and technical knowledge between the two parties as well as all state agencies and institutions.

Col Eisa said this cooperation is a roadmap for 2023. “It included various fields of cooperation such as studies, research, missions and training courses provided by Kuwait University to the National Guard. We are looking forward to adding more areas of cooperation, most notably in the field of cybersecurity, especially after the National Guard obtained the ISO 27001 certification, the first military entity to obtain it,” he said.