Kuwait University set to add 300 expat students

KUWAIT: Kuwait University is set to announce soon the acceptance of its first batch of expatriate students who applied in line with its policy to diversify its student body to attain a higher global ranking. “Almost 300 expat students from over 1,000 applicants have been accepted to Kuwait University after applying online between August 21 and 27,” based on their grades achieved in high school, sources told Kuwait Times. Admittance is restricted to science and arts colleges.