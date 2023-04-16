Kuwait University to admit 7,298 students in new academic year

KUWAIT: Kuwait University is allocating 7,298 seats in different departments for the academic year 2023-24. The number of student admission seats by college is as follows: “30 seats for Dentistry, 63 seats for Pharmacy, 290 seats for physician-assistant disciplines, 150 seats for medicine, 1175 seats for the sciences, 800 seats for engineering and petroleum, 585 seats for life sciences, 550 seats for social sciences, 120 seats for architecture, 900 seats for administrative sciences, 385 seats for Sharia, 1000 seats for education, 950 seats for arts and 295 for law.”

The announcement came following a meeting held by the university’s council to designate admission rules. The approved admission plan will be submitted to the Council of Public Universities for further approval. The plan also included delaying the admission of Kuwait University employees to scholarship programs to the second semester. The admission policy was prepared based on the university’s capacity in terms of the number of faculty members available, the available halls and gaps in the labor market.

The allocated seats are based on a study prepared by the planning sector at the university. It resulted in the development of a university admission policy which was distributed to all colleges, then discussed at the council meeting. The civil service commission represented by the commission’s undersecretary Abeer Al-Duaij provided her input based on labor market needs. The university will coordinate with the Ministry of Higher Education, the Council of Public Universities and the Council of Private Universities to set a policy for announcing enrollment dates for each educational institution.