Kuwait unveils 3rd GCC Games mascot

KUWAIT: The Supreme Organizing Committee of the third GCC Games hosted by Kuwait from 13 to May 31, featuring around 1,700 male and female players, revealed the mascot of the tournament. The mascot is a model of the Fennec fox (Al-Hesni) that is inspired by the Kuwaiti environment, Fatima Hayat, the committee member and head of the Women’s Sports Committee, told reporters. The fox was chosen as a msacot because it is one of the wild animals that lives in the desert of Kuwait and the Arabian peninsula, and is famous for its ability to live in harsh desert conditions. The event includes 16 different sports, mainly volleyball, basketball, futsal, swimming, athletics, karate and judo.