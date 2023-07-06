Kuwait urges Saudi Arabia to grant illegal residents umrah permits

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the hajj department, has held talks with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj to enable stateless residents to perform umrah, the ministry announced Thursday. The ministry is waiting for a response from the Saudi authorities, including any requirements the Kingdom might stipulate for approving its request.

The Ministry also said it will launch next month its early preparations for the upcoming season of the blessed month of Ramadan and the hajj season. According to the ministry, volunteer teams and ministry employees will be assigned to prepare Ramadan programs across all mosques in various governorates, as well as to make arrangements for qiyam prayers and the Ramadan lessons.

As for hajj, early preparations include following up and registering hajj campaigns, opening registration, determining how Kuwait’s 8,000 pilgrims will be distributed to hajj campaigns next year and announcing hajj prices early while exploring ways to ensure they remain low. The ministry also plans to address Saudi Arabia for early approval to register 1,000 illegal residents for the pilgrimage, as opposed to the case this year where approval was granted only a few days before the start of the hajj season.