Kuwait urges Security Council to react to Zionist aggressions

NEW YORK: Kuwait has reiterated its condemnation of the Zionist aggressions against Palestinians, notably the repeated storming of the holy Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Delivering Kuwait’s speech to UN Security Council open debate on the situation in the Middle East on Monday, Ambassador Bader Abdullah Al-Munayekh thanked the Council President for April, Barbara Woodward, of the United Kingdom, for her successful handling of the affairs of the Council.

Al-Munayekh, Acting Charge d’Affaires of Kuwait Mission to the United Nations Minister Plenipotentiary, also appreciated the briefing made earlier by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland as well as all efforts aimed to restore calm in the region. Kuwait’s envoy said his country as well as the international community followed with profound concern the recent serious escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories due to the crimes and brutalities committed by the Zionists against the Palestinians.

The Zionist occupation forces have, regrettably, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque repeatedly and attacked peaceful worshippers in the recent days during the holy month of Ramadan, Ambassador Al-Munayekh pointed out. “The brutal attacks resulted in hundreds of casualties and arrests among the worshippers, including women and children besides the material damage to Al-Haram Al-Sharif. Kuwait reiterates strong condemnation of such incursions, and attacks on armless worshippers and civilians.

Palestinian killed

Meanwhile, one Palestinian was killed Tuesday when Zionist forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, in what the army called a “counter-terrorism” operation that sparked violent riots. The incident is the latest in wave of unrest rocking the West Bank and Zionist entity as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover overlapped this month.

The Palestinian health ministry said 20-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat “succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head, at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp” which is near Jericho. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said three men were injured when the “undercover” forces raided the camp overnight.

Zionist army in a statement to AFP said that soldiers conducted an overnight operation in Aqabat “to apprehend wanted suspects.” “During the operational activity, dozens of Palestinians violently rioted and attacked the soldiers. The rioters burned tires, and hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.

“The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live ammunition,” the statement said, adding that no Zionist troops were hurt. The surging violence has included attacks by Palestinians and Arabs inside Zionist entity that have killed 14 people since late March. Oweidat is the 25th Palestinian, including assailants, to have been killed by Zionist forces in the occupied West Bank over the same period.

Violent clashes have also occurred in the compound of the Al-Aqsa mosque in annexed east Jerusalem, sparking fear of another armed conflict after an 11-day war last year between Zionists and armed forces in Gaza, triggered by similar unrest. Following the Al-Aqsa clashes, isolated rocket fire from Gaza towards Zionist entity resumed, prompting Zionist reprisals on targets linked to the Hamas Islamist who rule the enclave. No injuries have been reported on either side.

Gaza workers

Zionists on Saturday had closed the Erez crossing with Gaza in retaliation for the rocket fire, blocking the 12,000 Palestinians with permits to enter Zionist entity from going to work. But Erez re-opened on Monday “following a security assessment,” the defense ministry said, warning that a sustained opening was conditioned on “the continued preservation of a stable security situation.” No rockets have been fired from Gaza since Saturday morning. Concerns of fresh Al-Aqsa clashes are building, though, ahead of Friday prayers at the compound, with the end of Ramadan also approaching at the beginning of May.

Palestinian Muslims have been angered by an uptick in Jewish visits to the Al-Aqsa compound, Islam’s third-holiest site. It is also Judaism’s holiest place and known to Jews as the Temple Mount. In an apparent attempt to ease tensions, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters Sunday that Zionist entity was committed to the “status quo” at Al-Aqsa, meaning an adherence to long-standing convention allowing Jews to visit the compound but not pray there.- Agencies