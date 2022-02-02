Kuwait, US officials discuss bilateral ties, military cooperation

KUWAIT: Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah met yesterday with the US 55th Chief of Engineers, Lieutenant-General Scott Spellmon, and his delegation, currently on an official visit to the country. Kuwait Armed Forces stated in a press release that the two ranking military officials discussed bilateral ties, cooperation, and issues of common interest, especially in the military field and ways of boosting military coordination. Several senior officials attended the meeting. – KUNA