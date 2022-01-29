Kuwait, US renew commitment to regional security, joint interest

KUWAIT: Kuwait and the United States renewed their joint commitment to boosting stability and security within the region, as well as bolstering joint interest. This came in joint statement following the fifth round of strategic dialogue between the US and Kuwait, inaugurated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah on January 26, 2022 in Washington DC.

The two parties reiterated commitment to defensive collaboration, cybersecurity, bilateral trade and investment as well as health challenges, climate change, travel facilitation, cultural educational partnership and the improvement of human rights and women empowerment. It also indicated that the two officials discussed the strong bilateral relations, recalling the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s liberation beginning with desert storm operation. The two top diplomats also handled issues of international and regional priorities; especially that Kuwait is president of Arab league on ministerial level, as well as developmental collaboration in terms of global financial priorities via Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED). They commended the advanced technical discussions held between the US agency for international development and KFAED in regards to proposal of collaboration to support economic rejuvenation in Yemen.

Regional affairs

On Iraq, the statement stressed the importance of a stable Iraqi government, devoid of foreign interference, expressing support to making progress in solving maritime border issues. The statement also praised Kuwait’s generous support to connecting Iraq to the GCC electric grid. On Syria, the two affirmed the need to execute Security Council resolution number 2254 for the year 2015 in regards to ending Syrian conflict and achieving complete and lasting stability. The United States and Kuwait reiterated their commitment to defeating the so-called the Islamic State (IS) and their stance against Iran’s destabilizing influence, as they are key partners in the global coalition against IS.

Regarding Yemen, both governments asserted the necessity of bringing peace into the country and ensuring free influx of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people. When it came to the Afghani matter, the US lauded Kuwait’s valuable contribution to the transportation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan. The two countries expressed appreciation for the bilateral defensive partnership and Kuwait’s long-lasting hosting of American forces, adding that both governments aspire for a safer and more secure future for the region, through continuous updating of Kuwaiti armed forces, and the sturdy partnership with the US. The two sides looked into threats facing the region, and ways to bolster defensive partnership through improvements, training, drills and operations, clarifying that the two reaffirmed importance of collaborating to counter terrorism.

The statement also added that the US expressed its appreciation for Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to bolstering anti-money laundering practices, as well as countering terrorism through data exchange and negotiations with the US Justice Department, while also boosting joint work against financiers of terrorism via several congregations including Terrorist Financing Targeting Center. The two countries voiced support for increasing data exchange to enhance passengers and cargo search, in an effort to face global threats, following the signing of a letter of intent on cooperation in cybersecurity in 2018.

The statement indicated that the two sides would continue to work on boosting electronic defense mechanisms in Kuwait, specifically for financial establishments and vital infrastructure, adding that both look forward to lay plans for cybersecurity with Kuwait National Security Bureau. They commended the exchange and skill building workshops led by US Justice Department to assist Kuwaiti investigators and public prosecutors to prevent and monitor criminal activity within the cyberspace. On that note, Kuwait asserted its determination to join international experts’ networks to preserve electronic evidence in relation to legal investigation and monitoring of criminal activity. The state of Kuwait also affirmed its commitment to strengthening the international institute for justice and its activities through donating EUR 200,000 to support the establishment.

The two sides also asserted the importance of protecting freedoms and expanding workers’ rights, saying they were looking forward to Kuwait’s continuous efforts in advancing women’s rights, including the launch of Kuwait’s shelter for domestic violence (Fanar center). Moreover, Kuwait welcomed the election of the US for membership of the UN’s human rights council, looking forward to working together especially that Kuwait is a candidate for the council’s membership for the years 2024-2026. The United States praised Kuwait’s efforts in protecting intellectual property, as the two parties affirmed commitment to working together on global health security and facing the pandemic. The two signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the prevention, discovery and limiting of biological threats.

Climate change

As for climate change, the two sides articulated their adherence to countering climate change following the UN’s Paris agreement, aiming to curb the rise of temperature and keeping it at 1.5 centigrade via accelerating work called on by Glasgow climate summit, as well as ambitious national contributions. The two countries also decided upon furthering collaboration in field of food security .They also affirmed their commitment to the safety, security, leisure and fair treatment according to the law, of their citizens, in Kuwait, the United States and across the globe. The statement welcomed the advancements achieved by the two nations in providing consular notification and arriving to detained citizens, indicating the cooperation to prevent international cases of kidnapped children by parents and solving the issue according to the rules and regulations of each country.

The United States also welcomed Kuwait’s commitment to the European council agreement on prisoners’ transfer. The two countries highlighted the thousands of Kuwaiti citizens studying abroad in the US, the bilateral efforts in bettering the quality of English language teaching in Kuwait, as well as expanding college counseling and increasing communication between American universities and Kuwaiti students. The two sides praised the increase of visitors’ numbers and cultural programs including the most recent collaboration between New York’s Arabic orchestra and Loyac’s academy for preforming arts. The two nations renewed their commitment to furthering collaboration in all fields that could benefit their governments and people, and aspiring to more advancements in upcoming round of dialogue hosted by the state of Kuwait. —KUNA