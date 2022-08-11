Kuwait Vaccination Center closes, med prescriptions online

KUWAIT: As the COVID-19 pandemic indicators are improving, the health ministry closed the Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref on Thursday, with vaccinations to be offered at 16 health centers in the country’s governorates. The centers have started receiving individuals with prior appointments, with the service to be provided daily from Sunday to Thursday from 3 pm until 8 pm. Abdelrahman Al-Zaid Center in West Mishref will inoculate children under 18 years, while booster jabs for all age groups will be administered at the Jaber Causeway and Jleeb centers without prior appointment.

Meanwhile, medicine prescriptions from health centers have been linked to the unified government application Sahel on instructions of Health Minister Dr Khalid Al-Saeed and Undersecretary Dr Mustafa Redha. “Patients will be directly notified on their smartphone after they have received their prescription, including the prescription itself and a report of all recurring prescriptions for terminal illnesses,” MoH Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

The report will include the type of medicine they have received, its doses, the history of their prescriptions and the names of the medical center and the doctor who issued the prescription to facilitate the process. “Prescriptions of children under the age of 16 will be sent to their guardians,” Assistant Undersecretary of Online Health Affairs Ahmad Al-Ghareeb said.

The process is currently in its first phase, active specifically for health centers. “In the future, the application will be able to accommodate specialized hospitals in its second phase, while the third phase will include all hospitals in Kuwait,” Ghareeb added. On a side note, Ghareeb insisted about the importance of notifying the respective health center in case any notification is received by a person without their knowledge.