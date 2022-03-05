Kuwait voices concern over dangerous breaches against Palestinian people

GENEVA: The State of Kuwait on Friday expressed deep concern at dangerous violations of the international humanitarian laws targeting the Palestinians and impunity for the Zionist entity’s perpetrators. Kuwait’s alarm in this respect was manifested by the country’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Jamal Al-Ghuneim. The perpetrators, namely the Zionist entity’s occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territories, must be held accountable for employment of excessive force against the Palestinians, said ambassador Ghuneim, addressing the 49th session of the Human Rights Council. He called upon the council to take an explicit stand and condemn recurring violations by the Zionist entity, the occupation-based force, against the Palestinian people. A large number of these practices are tantamount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the envoy noted.

This occupation-hinging force, the Zionist entity, continues to violate UN resolutions, practice a policy of racial indiscrimination, a policy of ethnic cleansing, ambassador Ghuneim said, affirming the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, ending the occupation and establishing an independent state according to relevant international resolutions. The State of Kuwait supports the call by the High Commission for Human Rights on the Zionist entity to comply fully with the international human rights laws, holding immediate investigations into all the abuses and breaches of these laws, the ambassador declared. He re-affirmed the State of Kuwait’s full support for the just Palestinian cause that constitutes a foundation of its foreign policy, emphasizing that this backing would be maintained until end of the Zionist entity’s occupation of the Arab territories and establishing the independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, as stipulated by the UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the two states’ principle.

The ambassador applauded the council’s report with respect of accountability in the cases of international law’s flagrant breaches by the occupation-hinging force against the unarmed Palestinian people. He drew attention of the international community to mounting occurrences of using live ammunition by the Zionist entity’s security forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in addition to escalating violence by the Zionist entity’s settlers. Impunity for employment of excessive forces has become prevalent however using firearms against civilians is considered a war crime, he pointed out. – KUNA