Kuwait welcomes Eid with joy after 2 years of curbs

KUWAIT: Citizens and residents in Kuwait were preparing on Sunday to welcome Eid Al-Fitr on Monday with palpable joy and enthusiasm as they appeared relieved of the painful coronavirus restrictions that were in force for the last two years in the country. This year, they can go to mosques for prayers and attend family gatherings and spend outings with relatives unhindered as in the past.

The first day of Eid Al-Fitr begins on Monday in Kuwait marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The other Gulf states Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr from Monday. Eid Al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted. Countries which marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on April 2 will thus conclude the 30th day of Ramadan on May 1.

“By Allah’s grace, I am very happy today. The festival mood of Eid is here once again,” said expat Abdul Sattar, without hiding his happiness. In the last two years, Eid festivities remained subdued in most of the world, overshadowed by the coronavirus restrictions and lockdown.

Cutting across religious boundaries, several social groups and organizations have organized Eid gatherings from Monday lasting for a week. Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Turkey, Iraq, Australia and Singapore will also mark the Eid Al-Fitr on May 2.

Meanwhile, Kuwait will experience hot weather as of Monday, first day of Eid Al-Fitr and the temperature is forecast throughout the holiday to hover around 38-43 degree Celsius, the national meteorological center said on Sunday. Meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said that the weather remained moderate on Sunday and the temperature ranged between 24 and 28 degree Celsius. It will be sunny in the first days of Eid Al-Fitr holidays and partially cloudy on Thursday and Friday, amid some dust. – Agencies