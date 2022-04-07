Kuwait welcomes formation of Yemen Presidential Leadership Council

KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait welcomed on Thursday the decision to form the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, a step in line with the Yemeni constitution and the GCC peace initiative. A statement by the Foreign Ministry expressed the State of Kuwait’s full support to the council’s efforts to achieve stability, peace, and security for Yemen and its people.

Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi launched a new Presidential Leadership Council and transferred all his powers to it on Thursday. In a statement read by the Information Minister Moammer Al-Eryani on national TV, the president said the council has all his powers, as well as the power of his Vice President, who was removed from position. The eight-member council will be headed by his Advisor Rashad Al-Alimi and has the authority to manage the state politically, militarily and on the security front. Yemenis are currently holding talks in Riyadh in an attempt to resolve the seven-year war in the country. The Houthi militias, who seized the capital from the government in 2014, have refused to attend the talks, which have been arranged by the GCC.

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday the decision by the Yemeni President to form of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen as part of the efforts to end the conflict in his country. In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Arabia welcomed the gesture, which came in line with the GCC peace initiative and the Saudi efforts to push for stability and peace in Yemen. The Kingdom expressed full support to the newly established Presidential Leadership Council, affirming that Saudi Arabia would provide assistance to enable the council to achieve its goals ending the conflict in Yemen.

In this regard, Saudi Arabia announced it would provide the Yemeni economy with $3 billion, adding that this would be followed by $2 billion shared with the UAE to support the central bank of Yemen. Saudi’s support to the Yemeni central bank would include $600 million to help Yemen in purchasing oil derivatives and another $400 million to push for development projects. Saudi Arabia also announced it would provide $300 million for humanitarian response in Yemen spearheaded by the UN this year to lessen the suffering of the Yemeni people. The Kingdom urged the Presidential Leadership Council to start negotiating with the Houthis under UN supervision to reach a final and sustainable peace deal ensuring the security and development in Yemen. – KUNA