Kuwait welcomes truce accord for ceasing fighting in Sudan

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry welcomed on Sunday the ceasefire pact between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces for seven days.

The Ministry expressed hope that this agreement might pave the way for reaching a permanent and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, which would pave the way for ending the armed conflict in Sudan.

It also reaffirmed Kuwait’s support towards all diplomatic efforts to resolve the Sudanese issue by facilitating talks between the two sides and avoid conflicts in order to reach peace.

Moreover, it praised the pivotal and continuous role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America in reaching this agreement and urging all parties to continue the dialogue.