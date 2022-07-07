Kuwait welcomes Yemen ceasefire extension: Ministry

KUWAIT: Kuwait welcomes the extension of the ceasefire agreement in Yemen, and the renewed commitment shown by Yemeni parties to halt all military operations, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Kuwait praises the efforts made by the United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg to strengthen this commitment, which comes in the context of the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia in March 2021, to end the Yemeni crisis, said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry also hopes that the extension of the truce would contribute to reaching a “comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis based on the three references (Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative, the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference and Security Council Resolution 2216)… in a manner that preserves the security and stability of Yemen and its territorial integrity and achieves the aspirations of the Yemeni people.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed the inter-Yemeni agreement to bolster up the UN-sponsored truce, stressing the need to open humanitarian corridors to Taiz. The Ministry appreciated in a statement the efforts of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Yemen to enhance commitment to truce in keeping with the Saudi initiative of March 2021 to settle the crisis in Yemen through political means.

The statement stressed the Kingdom’s firm support for everything that could guarantee security and stability in Yemen and achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people. It highlighted the importance of the Houthis’ commitment to the provisions of the truce, the speedy opening of humanitarian corridors to Taiz, and depositing revenues in the Central Bank of Yemen to pay the salaries of civilians. On Wednesday, Grundberg said that Yemeni government and Houthis agreed to consolidate the truce in the run-up to Eid Al-Adha, due on Saturday. – KUNA